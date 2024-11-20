Some familiar faces to independent pro wrestling fans were spotted at the WWE NXT on The CW Network episode this week.

During the November 19 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, multiple stars from PROGRESS Wrestling was seen in the crowd inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Among those who attended the 11/19 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on CW prime time Tuesday night program were Rhio, Tate Mayfairs and Molly Spartan.

Rhio is the reigning PROGRESS Women’s Champion, while Mayfairs is a PROGRESS regular who worked the June 8 episode of AEW Collision, and Spartan has worked for such promotions as ICW, IGPW and TNT.

There is no definitive word as of this writing regarding whether or not the PROGRESS trio attended the WWE NXT show for any specific reason outside of being regular spectators.