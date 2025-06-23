Nixon Newell (Tegan Nox) recently shared that she remains close with a few of her former WWE colleagues, namely Shayna Baszler and Dakota Kai.

Appearing on a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Newell reflected on their friendship and how they’ve stayed connected since their WWE departures. She said,

“I see Shayna [Baszler] quite often. We’ve had a couple of whiskies together and hung out. I still talk to Dakota [Kai] pretty frequently. Her release was a shock to a lot of people. She’s such a phenomenal talent — generational, in my opinion.”

Newell went on to express her excitement about what lies ahead for both women. She said,

“I stay in touch with them a lot. Seeing more of their personalities and where they’re headed next, I’m genuinely excited to watch them skyrocket in whatever they do.”

Newell, also known as Tegan Nox, was released from WWE in November, while Baszler and Kai were let go earlier this May.

Becky Lynch, who famously became a double champion at WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium, is eyeing a repeat performance at WWE SummerSlam 2025 — set to take place at the very same venue on August 2nd and 3rd.

Speaking at the SummerSlam Kickoff during Fanatics Fest, Becky made her intentions clear – she’s aiming to bring back her iconic “Becky Two-Belts” title reign. She stated,

“Does anybody remember what happened the last time we were in the MetLife Stadium?. Does anybody remember the main event the last time we were in the MetLife Stadium? (crowd chanting ‘Becky Two Belts’) Well, that might just be a prediction of what I’m looking to do again.”

Lynch is the reigning WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion and will defend her title against Bayley on the June 23rd edition of RAW.

ECW legends Mick Foley and Mikey Whipwreck recently reunited in New York, sharing a photo together on social media.

Foley once trained Whipwreck during their time in ECW, where Whipwreck worked on the ring crew. The two later teamed up to win the ECW World Tag Team Championships twice.

The photo, taken at a signing event at Wrestling Universe, was shared by Mike Johnson and can be seen below: