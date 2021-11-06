This morning New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Power Struggle pay per view, which featured a number of title matches as the promotion stampedes towards its biggest show of the year, WrestleKingdom 16 from the Tokyo Dome. Speaking of titles, three changed hands at today’s event.

KENTA defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the new IWGP United States champion, a title the Bullet Club member has been eyeing for nearly a year.

El Desperado defeated Robbie Eagles by submission to capture the IWGP Junior Heavyweight championship, beginning his second reign as Junior champ.

Finally the House of Toruture (EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi) took down CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and YOSHI-HASHI) to become IWGP NEVER six-man tag team champions.