This morning NJPW held their Wrestling Dontaku event from the Pay Pay Dome in Japan, which featured a number of title matches, as well as a few surprising returns.

The Bullet Club had a big night. Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens defeated Hirooki Goto/YOSHI-HASHI and Jeff Cobb/Great-O-Khan in a triple threat match to win the IWGP tag team championship.

Tama Tonga, who has been having a huge year as a singles-competitor, scored a big over EVIL to capture the IWGP NEVER Openweight championship. However, his celebration would be short-lived as the Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) attacked him from behind and left him laid out. Karl Anderson later lifted the built indicating that he would be a future challenger for Tonga.

Taiji Ishimori bested El Desperado to become IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion for the third time, marking the second title win for Bullet Club on the night.

Hiroshi Tanahashi won the IWGP United States championship over Tomohiro Ishii in a spectacular matchup, but the real story is what happened immediately afterwards. Chase Owens came out to distract Tanahashi, with a masked man attacking The Ace shortly afterwards. That turned out to be Juice Robinson, who had been telling the wrestling media that he would no longer be working for NJPW after his contract came to an end, but seemingly has fooled us all. Robinson stood tall over Tanahashi and has officially joined the Bullet Club.

Finally Kazuchika Okada retained the IWGP world heavyweight title over longtime rival Tetsuya Naito in the main event. Afterwards Jay White made his grand return to Japan and, along with Gedo, beat the Rainmaker down and ended the epic event by holding up the world title.