Two championship matches are now official for this week’s AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru special.

In the fallout from AEW Dynasty, Tony Khan confirmed that Darby Allin will challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship on the April 15 episode. The announcement came shortly after Sunday night’s pay-per-view wrapped up.

Allin earned the opportunity earlier in the evening with a hard-fought win over Andrade El Idolo. Following the victory, he wasted no time making his intentions clear.

He called his shot.

Allin specifically requested the title match take place this Wednesday in Everett, Washington, setting the stage for a high-stakes main event on Dynamite.

Meanwhile, MJF heads into the bout fresh off a major title defense, having retained the AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega in the main event of Dynasty.

The Spring BreakThru card will also feature two additional title matches.

Newly crowned AEW TNT Champion Kevin Knight is set to defend his title against Claudio Castagnoli, while Willow Nightingale will put the AEW TBS Championship on the line against the returning Kamille.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.