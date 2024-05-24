The lineup for TNA’s next special event is starting to take shape.

During this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV, three big title matches were announced for the upcoming TNA Against All Odds 2024 show.

Scheduled as the main event for the TNA World Championship is Moose defending against “BROKEN” Matt Hardy.

Also announced for the show next month is Mustafa Ali vs. Trent Seven for the TNA X-Division Championship, as well as Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards vs. Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth for the TNA World Tag-Team Championships.

TNA Against All Odds 2024 is scheduled to air on TNA Plus on Friday, June 14 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.