TNA Wrestling has confirmed the retention of several key talents as the company continues to solidify its roster heading into the new year. Here’s a breakdown of the recent re-signings:

Masha Slamovich

The current TNA Knockouts Champion, Masha Slamovich, has extended her tenure with the company. Slamovich has been a cornerstone of the Knockouts Division, capturing the championship in October and delivering standout performances that have made her a pivotal figure in TNA programming.

Ash By Elegance

Known for their time as a former WWE 24/7 Champion, Ash By Elegance is staying with TNA. Recently, they’ve formed a formidable team with Heather Reckless. The duo is in the spotlight, with their recent tag team success culminating in a climactic showdown with Spitfire for the tag team titles at TNA Genesis. Last week’s IMPACT ended with Elegance and Reckless holding the tag titles high, signaling a strong push for the team.

John Skyler

A member of The Good Hands, John Skyler has also recommitted to TNA. Skyler’s versatility has been on display in both the tag team division and high-profile singles matches against stars like Chris Sabin, Jonathan Gresham, and Mike Santana. His reputation as a positive presence backstage has added to his value within the company.

These re-signings highlight TNA’s focus on retaining talent that resonates both in the ring and behind the scenes as the company looks ahead to major events like TNA Genesis.

