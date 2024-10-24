Several top TNA stars were in attendance at a recent Detroit Pistons NBA game.

On Wednesday night, Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, and Jeff Hardy were all courtside for the Pistons’ game against the Indiana Pacers at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. The three are in town to promote this weekend’s TNA Bound for Glory 2024 pay-per-view event.

The Pistons lost the game 115-109.

You can check out some photos and videos of the TNA stars at the game below:

A great night of NBA basketball enjoyed by some TNA pro wrestling stars. Thanks for having me, @JEFFHARDYBRAND & @joehendry, @DetroitPistons! pic.twitter.com/YHcYqQEhln — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 24, 2024