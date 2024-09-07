The first match for the pre-show for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view has been announced.
During the special live Friday night episodes of AEW Collision and AEW Rampage, the card for AEW All Out: Chicago 2024 continued to take shape.
A big three-way trios bout with “big money implications” was announced for the “Zero Hour” pre-show for the All Out 2024 special event.
The bout will see Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, & Roderick Strong) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) & Action Andretti vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor) & The Beast Mortos on the 9/7 PPV pre-show.
