WWE: Unreal is now streaming on Netflix. The five-part docuseries pulls back the curtain on the world of WWE, covering everything from the RAW on Netflix debut to the spectacle of WrestleMania 41.

Viewers are taken backstage, into pre-show preparations, and even inside the writers’ room to see how matches and storylines are crafted.

When asked if “kayfabe is dead” by DJ Hed on the “Effective Immediately” podcast, CM Punk replied with the following,

“No. You can make a claim it was dead in the 50s and 60s. If you know your wrestling history, in a way, it’s always been dead. The true workers, the real magicians, will always find a way to hook people and make people believe. That’s our job. I don’t care what people see or don’t see on Netflix. I’m the master. I will get you. I will figure it out and I will get you.”

While WWE: Unreal pulls back the curtain to reveal the inner workings of WWE like never before, some might say it goes too far behind the scenes. Case in point – a candid moment between CM Punk, Ivar, Adam Pearce, and Charlotte in the ring ahead of WrestleMania 41.

When asked if he’s ever sh*t himself in the ring, Ivar remarked, “It’s happened to me in the ring before, so I’ve gotta make sure it comes out beforehand.”

You can check out some highlights from the exchange below:

Punk: “Sh*t yourself in the ring?”

Ivar: “Yeah.”

Punk: “Hasn’t it happened to everyone?”

Ivar: “It happened, but I was able to contain it within the cheeks. I didn’t have a…”

Pearce: “Then, you’re literally squeezing the entire time for the remainder.”

Ivar: “Yes. It was, it’s pretty impressive.”

Punk: “Charlotte. You ever sh*t yourself in the ring?”

Charlotte: “What?”

Punk: “You ever sh*t yourself in the ring?”

Charlotte: “What?”

Punk: “Have you ever sh*t yourself in the ring?”

Charlotte: “No. No! If I did, I wouldn’t tell you.”

Ivar: “We all have. That’s the conversation.”

Punk: “Yeah, get on my level.”

Charlotte: “I might have peed a little.”

Punk: “Okay. Now we’re talking. Wrestle F**king Mania. Let’s go.”

Charlotte: “Just a little pee.”

Pearce: “Wrestle piss!”

Charlotte: “Asuka suplexed me one time off the apron onto the floor. I thought I was gonna f**king…”

Punk: “Okay, a huge bump, and you just like ‘Ah!’ [clutches stomach].”

Charlotte: “‘Oh my God. Why did this hurt so bad?’”

Ivar: “A little bit of piddle. That’s happened to me. The floor bumps are the ones.”

Punk: “I like that you use the word piddle.”

Rhea Ripley is opening up about her real-life bond with Liv Morgan, revealing that despite their intense on-screen rivalry, there’s genuine affection between them behind the scenes.

The two were once tag team partners, even competing for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38. However, their partnership eventually crumbled, leading to a bitter feud. Ripley turned on Morgan in 2022 and later injured her in 2023. While Ripley was sidelined with that injury — one she caused — Morgan launched her revenge tour in 2024, toppling The Judgment Day and claiming the Women’s World Championship.

Now that their on-screen feud has cooled, Ripley is reflecting on their relationship outside the ring. In an interview with Allenownz Wrasslin, she shared that she holds a deep appreciation for Morgan, a bond that goes back to their early days together in NXT. She said,

“So, Liv is someone that I love deeply. Our feud that we’ve had in WWE has gone on for so long now, and I feel like every time we come back to it, we don’t get to touch on everything that’s actually happened throughout our careers together. This goes back to NXT; she gave me her NXT locker when she left to join the main roster. We’ve always had some sort of connection. So to be able to go through and have this continuously long story that sort of gets threaded together, but then forgot about but then threaded together, it’s really cool to see it all come together in the end.”

She continued, “Especially knowing how many problems there were with it, and how many ups and downs, with the injuries, with her getting injured the first time, that kind of threw everything for a loop, and it it screwed up the story, which then ended up with me and Raquel for a little while, while she got better. Then I went on to do other things, But when she came back, she targeted me, but then I got injured, and it’s just like a repetitive, vicious cycle of things fucking up, and us getting our shit together, and, like, making it into the best that we could, which was really cool to see.”

Continuing, Ripley would call Morgan someone who is simultaneously her wrestling nemesis and her wrestling love. She said,

“She’s like, my story nemesis; my wrestling nemesis, my everything nemesis, but like, at the same time, like my wrestling love. It’s a really weird combination of emotions and story that we have together. Being able to go out there with her and put on the matches that we did put on does mean a lot to me. She’s someone that I’ve made such a strong bond with here in the WWE and being able to have fun out there with my friend and then bring Dominik into it, and then bring Raquel back into it, this is why I do what I do, because I get to do it with people that I love and appreciate, and they love and appreciate me. We get to make magic and get fans connected to it and entertained by it, and hell, if they hate me for real, for beating up Liv, then I’m doing my job, right? So I’m having fun.”

