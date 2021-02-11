On tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT Thunder Rosa defeated Leyla Hirsch to advance to the next round of the women’s eliminator tournament, where she will face the winner of Serena Deeb and Riho, which takes place next week.

Speaking of next week…the promotion also announced that all the first round bouts on the Japanese side of the tournament will take place next Monday at 7pm EST on the AEW youtube channel. You can check that out below, or click here to see the full brackets for the tournament.