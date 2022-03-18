New AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa released a new video on her social media accounts announcing that she will be vacating the Warrior Wrestling women’s title at the promotion’s next event on April 23rd.

Rosa states that due to her recent triumph in AEW she now has some very big commitments that are coming up in her career, and she will no longer be able to represent the brand. Her full statement reads:

It’s been an honor to serve you as the Women’s Champion here at Warrior Wrestling. From the bottom of my heart, it’s really hard to tell you that unfortunately due to some really huge commitments that are coming in my career, I will no longer be able to serve you as your champion. I want to thank absolutely everyone from top to bottom in this organization for giving me the opportunity to represent women’s wrestling and the entire company. It’s been an honor as a wrestler to represent this championship and this company with honor and pride. So for the next person who will become the next women’s champion, I wish you the best and I hope you represent the company just as well or even better than I did. Thank you very much, everyone. I love you very much.

Rosa captured the title from Kyle Rae back in August of 2021, and had a recent defense with it over Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon in WWE. Check out her statement below.