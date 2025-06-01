For the fourth consecutive year, AEW presented Anarchy in the Arena at its Double or Nothing 2025 pay-per-view event.

Since its inception, the match has been defined by its signature chaos, often underscored by a musical track that continues to play as the brawl spills throughout the arena — until it’s abruptly cut off. Over the years, the spectacle has included fire, explosions, staplers, blood, thumbtacks, and a host of other wild elements.

Scott D’Amore considers Anarchy in the Arena to be among the elite of wrestling’s gimmick matches. In his Yahoo column, D’Amore wrote,

“AEW’s Anarchy in the Arena match — with its nonstop chaos and rock music looping in the background — has earned its place alongside Hell in a Cell, War Games, the Royal Rumble, and, if I may be so bold, Ultimate X, as one of the industry’s premier gimmick matches. Anarchy has done for falls-count-anywhere brawls what War Games and Hell in a Cell did for cage matches — and what the Royal Rumble did for battle royals. It’s taken a familiar concept and transformed it into something distinctive and truly spectacular.”

Thunder Rosa has gone three years without holding a championship in AEW and hasn’t secured a victory since February.

In the latest episode of her vlog, Rosa opened up about her growing frustration over her struggles and lack of success in AEW this year. She said,

“Things are very somber for me right now. There’s a lot of things that I want. You guys make me believe that I should be a champion, but it doesn’t matter what I do, I still can’t reach. I can’t get a hold of that. It keeps becoming very frustrating. I’m gonna go into work, I’m gonna get hair and makeup done. Eat, prepare. Thunder Stone Cold Steve Austin is coming. I have the gear, but I didn’t bring a belt, so that’s not going to work. My chaps are going to fall. I will have to wait for that one. Maybe that’s my winning gear [laughs]. I’m trying to use that for later. I wish I could say that I got this on the pocket, but I don’t. I really don’t. Losing, losing, losing makes you really somber and sad and question yourself. I’ve been questioning myself a lot lately. Straight up. I want to be a champion, but everybody else is telling me that I don’t have what it takes to be a champion. Eh, okay. Then what the f**k do I have to do? Show my t*ts? I don’t know.”

(h/t – Fightful)