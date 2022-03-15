AEW superstar Thunder Rosa was in attendance for last night’s San Antonio Spurs game to hype this week’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam, where Rosa takes on Britt Baker inside of a steel cage for the AEW women’s championship.

.@spurs welcomed San Antonio native & #AEW Star @thunderrosa22 tonight ahead of this WEDNESDAY’s #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE at 8/7c on TBS when Thunder battles Champ @RealBrittBaker for AEW Women’s World Championship in a Cage Match at the @FreemanColiseum! pic.twitter.com/GkZH7B0eIU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 15, 2022

The Captain Shawn Dean released a video promo on his personal Twitter calling out MJF, who Dean defeated earlier this year via disqualification. Dean berates MJF for allowing the Pinnacle to break apart, letting Wardlow get away, and losing to CM Punk at Revolution, but says it all began after he handed him his first loss of the year.