AEW superstar and current women’s champion Thunder Rosa is auctioning off her ring gear from last Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view, where La Mera Mera successfully defended the title in a singles match against Serena Deeb.

Furthermore…Rosa reveals that 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the victims of the tragic school shooting in Uvalde Texas, which is a short drive away from Rosa’s hometown in San Antonio.

Aside from the gear fans who bid on the auction can will also receive a signed photo, and a notarized letter from Rosa herself. Full details are below.

100% of the proceeds from this auction are going to the families and victims of the Uvalde School Shooting. The funds will be donated to Victims First (victimsfirst.org) a registered 501(C)3 organization that dedicates themselves to making sure all donations go to the affected victims. “I live in San Antonio. Uvalde is 45 minutes (away). And I’m very, very

involved in the community. The fact that 19 kids died the way they did breaks my

heart.“ – Thunder Rosa The auction winner will receive the following items… Head piece: Butterflies and Flowers representing the lost lives of Mexican women. “I had the headpiece all day for photos and other activities, but as I was

walking up the steps to the ramp to make my entrance I banged the headdress and it almost fell! That’s why I am holding it in the photos as I walked down the ramp into the ring.” – Thunder Rosa

Robe: Knitted Robe with a “Sagrado Corazon” in the middle reading “Uvalde.”

Leotard: Semi-transparent black Leotard with Vibrant neon Aztec theme flowers and symbols, crafted by AEW lead Seamstress/Designer Sandra Gray.

Black Trunks

Pair of Boots matching leotard pattern made by Isais De Jesus Morales.

Glitter remains of the facepaint.

Signed 8×10 photo of Thunder Rosa from the event autographed by Thunder Rosa, opponent Serena Deeb and referee Aubrey Edwards.

Notarized letter of provenance from Thunder Rosa.

Click here to bid on Rosa’s gear.