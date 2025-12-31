Thunder Rosa is speaking out after receiving an inappropriate message in the wake of a deeply personal announcement.

Back in November 2025, the AEW star revealed that she and her husband, Brian Cervantes, had separated after 14 years of marriage.

While the news was met with support from many fans, Rosa recently shared that not all of the attention was welcome.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Rosa publicly called out a specific individual who sent her an unsolicited and sexually suggestive message during what she described as a difficult time in her life (see video below).

“Okay, so there’s nobody y’all know that wants to sex me up,” Rosa said. “A fan who said, ‘Talk to me, talk to me, hello, talk to me,’ and then he sent me a link to the video ‘I Wanna S** You Up.’ So yes, it was in the DMs.”

Rosa made it clear that behavior like this will not be tolerated and warned others against attempting anything similar.

She also noted that she would not hesitate to expose offenders publicly if it continues.

“So all of y’all nasty a**** who thought there was tea, yeah, there’s no tea,” Rosa said. “But if you keep sending me stuff like that, I might put something there and put you on blast. I’m not gonna cover your face.”

One of the more frustrating aspects for Rosa was the amount of attention the incident received compared to serious updates she has shared in the past, particularly regarding her health and personal struggles.

“And also, you know what made me sad?” Rosa continued. “I had more people commenting on this thing than when I’m saying I’m dying! Or when I announced I was single, people never sent me this many messages.”

Thunder Rosa has not competed since July’s AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view, where she appeared in the Casino Gauntlet Match won by ROH Women’s World Champion Athena.

RECENT RELATED NEWS: Spoiler On Currently Planned Winner For 2026 WWE Royal Rumble Men’s Match