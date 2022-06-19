AEW’s Thunder Rosa is set to return to Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling this summer.
It was announced by the promotion that Rosa will be wrestling Miyu Yamashita on July 9 at their Summer Sun Princess ’22 event. It will mark her first time working for the promotion since January 2020 when she defeated Maki Itoh to capture the International Princess Title.
The AEW Women’s Champion was never able to defend the belt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
【速報】
『SUMMER SUN PRINCESS '22』
☆7月9日(土)大田区総合体育館
⚡️サンダー・ロサvs山下実優@thunderrosa22 is making her return to #tjpw for the first time in over 2 years!
She will be facing @miyu_tjp at #tjpwSSP22. The whole world will have their eyes on this match!#AEW pic.twitter.com/jNWw2f4eZM
— 東京女子プロレス (@tjpw2013) June 19, 2022