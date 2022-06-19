AEW’s Thunder Rosa is set to return to Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling this summer.

It was announced by the promotion that Rosa will be wrestling Miyu Yamashita on July 9 at their Summer Sun Princess ’22 event. It will mark her first time working for the promotion since January 2020 when she defeated Maki Itoh to capture the International Princess Title.

The AEW Women’s Champion was never able to defend the belt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.