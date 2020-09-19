AEW has released a new social exclusive featuring NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa calling out Ivelisse ahead of their tag team showdown on this week’s Dynamite on TNT, where Rosa will be teaming with AEW women’s champion Hikaru Shida to battle Ivelisse and her partner Diamante. Rosa says, “Ivelisse, I just proved once more that you are not on my level. And for you to bring your little friend, Diamante, into the ring to hit me? Come on, girl. … This is not over yet. I saw Shida, you know, handing me my precious, and you have those little trinkets on your neck, but you know what? I know Shida’s gonna have my back on this one, because next time in the ring, it’s going to be champion and champion.”

AEW has also released a video of ECW legend and current AEW commentator/manager Taz commenting on last week’s Parking Lot Brawl between Best Friends and Santana and Ortiz. He says, “Santana and Ortiz both taking Trent’s beat up body and drove him directly through the windshield of that silver little Chevy that was beat up thanks to these four men. It was a spectacular Street Fight. Santana, Ortiz, Chuck and Trent, I tip my cap to you guys. Amazing, amazing, probably one of the best Street Fights I’ve ever seen in my years in the industry.”

