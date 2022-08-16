AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa recently joined Bullet Cast for an in-depth conversation about her title run for the company thus far, where La Mera Mera admits how challenging it has been to be the top talent on a major platform. Check out the champ’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

On her run as AEW women’s champion thus far:

“It’s been really challenging. Being a champion on a major platform is different than when I was NWA Women’s World Champion. There is a lot more at stake and a lot more you’re representing and a little bit of pressure. Every time you stand in front of the camera, you want to make sure you’re perfect. The thing is, it’s not all about perfection, it’s about making a difference, and I hope I’ve been making a difference in the women’s division.”

Says she is ready to move on from Britt Baker:

“How about we don’t talk about Britt Baker. I’ve said what I had to say about Britt. We made history, the matches were great, I already cut a nice….I had what I had to say.”

