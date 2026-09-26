Thunder Rosa is looking back differently on her heated AEW rivalry with Britt Baker — including the legitimate issues between the two at the time.

Rosa and Baker were at the center of one of AEW’s most memorable women’s feuds in 2021 and 2022, with their rivalry producing several notable matches. The two will cross paths again on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Pittsburgh when Rosa teams with Hyan against Baker and Persephone.

During an appearance on The Normies (see video below), Rosa acknowledged that the issues between herself and Baker went beyond what viewers saw on television. In her view, that genuine animosity helped make their rivalry resonate with fans.

“I just wish things would have been a little bit different because Britt and I at the time, when they talk about real heat, there was real heat between us,” Rosa said. “That’s why people love our story and that’s why people still are reminiscing over the past because we did a lot of very important things and we built what the division is right now with a bloody rivalry.”

Rosa became even more direct later in the interview when describing how she felt about Baker during that period.

“I hated her so much at the time,” Rosa said. “And it was like there was so much conflict at the time. It was just like, ‘Yes, finally.’”

Time has changed Rosa’s perspective, however. She said she can now appreciate what the two were able to accomplish together despite their problems behind the scenes.

“But you know what? I just see it now with a different set of eyes and it was just like I’m so blessed that we were able to create magic in the ring and that no matter what, this was a very special moment for me and for my people too.”

Rosa also reflected on the significance of becoming the first Mexican-born woman to capture a major wrestling championship and the impact that moment had on fans.

“There’s still a lot of people that come and tell me that they watched this with me, that their parents cried and s–t, and it was like it was a big deal,” Rosa said. “I was the first Mexican-born woman to win a major title, you know, regardless of how it was or how it went. I was able to do it.”

Also during the interview, Thunder Rosa looked back on her viral video with Mia Khalifa, noting that it “still blows up regularly.”