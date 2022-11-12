AEW superstar Thunder Rosa recently took to Instagram and revealed that she is slowly healing up from her injury, and promises fans that she will be returning soon. She also credits the AEW women’s division for holding down the fort in her absence.

Shoutout to all the AEW women’s division. You guys are doing great, but I’m getting better. Time is coming. I’m coming back soon. I know you guys are really eager to know when I’m coming back. The news will come later. I’m sorry, I don’t have a timeline. I just wanna thank everyone for being so happy to see me and asking to come back.

Rosa revealed her injury prior to AEW’s ALL OUT pay-per-view where she was set to defend the women’s title against Toni Storm, who now holds the interim women’s championship. Reports surfaced later on that Storm would have dethroned Rosa as a reset to the division.