Tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts III television special featured Thunder Rosa defending the women’s championship against Jamie Hayter, who earned the opportunity after scoring a big win in tag team action on Dynamite.

The match was a competitive back and forth contest, with Hayter pushing Rosa to the limit. However, La Mera Mera would gain the upper-hand and secure the victory after catching Hayter in a victory roll pin. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Team D.M.D taunting the Champion in the opening minutes of this bout! Tune in to #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/36wNiKAtKf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

Heavy hands exchanged between Jamie Hayter and Thunder Rosa here on #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Hssn5NwXpa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

Hayter blocks incoming Thunder! Watch #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/PzpfM94JnJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

Thunder Rosa delivers a nasty DDT to Hayter right on to the hard surface of the floor here ot #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT! pic.twitter.com/7o9UDw9ulU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

Backbreaker on to the steps by Jamie Hayter in this hard-hitting #AEW Women’s World Title Match here at #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT! pic.twitter.com/foasSkEBfZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

Rebel and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D always finding the opportunities to add insult to injury! It’s #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT! pic.twitter.com/HxsAGPYjax — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

BRAIN BUSTER by Jamie Hayter!!! It’s #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT; tune in now! pic.twitter.com/JpXrifUX9s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

And Thunder Rosa retains the #AEW Women’s World Championship after an incredibly physical WAR with Jamie Hayter at #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT! pic.twitter.com/5jCYT4Nl1R — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

