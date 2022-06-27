Tonight’s AEW & NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view featured Thunder Rosa defending the AEW women’s championship against #1 contender, Toni Storm.

After a competitive back and forth it would be La Mera Mera picking up the victory, and retaining the title, her fourth successful defense since winning it from Britt Baker. Rosa earned the win after connecting with the Final Reckoning. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

German suplex on to the apron by #ToniStorm! Order it now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/iBDu73Nk5s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022

Full results to tonight’s Forbidden Door can be found here.