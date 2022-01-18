Thunder Rosa made an appearance on Throwin ‘Down with Miesha Tate and Renee Paquette to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, she was asked if she thinks the AEW Women’s division is getting the respect it deserves. Since the launch of the promotion in 2019, they’ve been criticized by fans for lack of depth of the roster.

“Yes and no. I will say that people still talk crap about it. A lot of the women now have been really trying to establish themselves as competitors and somebody that can go with anybody. Even then, I feel like there’s still a lot of criticism towards it. Everybody’s working really hard to make the division better. We’re definitely getting a lot more veterans into our division, so it’s making things a lot easier for a lot of the younger talent to learn from them. That’s the most important part is the willingness and wanting to learn from veterans because we can say, ‘Yeah, we’re really good’, but then when it comes down to throwing the punches and performing, we can underperform too, so we have to be mindful and open on that.”

