NWA and AEW star Thunder Rosa was a recent guest on Taylor Wilde’s Wilde On podcast to discuss her MMA career, which was halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The former NWA women’s champion last fought for Combate Americas in 2019, revealing that she had three more bouts setup prior to the pandemic shutting things down. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she was scheduled to have three more fights but COVID happened:

I had a fight in 2019 and was scheduled to have three more fights but COVID happened. With my wrestling career on the rise, I have to make a decision if I want to keep fighting or if I want to focus 100% on wrestling. I have to be honest with myself in the decision. I’m not going to stop training MMA. That’s one thing that has created an edge and is different from a lot of the girls in the circuit, so I will not stop training MMA. Just in case I decided to say, ‘before I sign with anyone, I want another fight,’ I’m still conditioning and ready to go.

How difficult the financial situation can be in MMA:

Financially, it’s very hard. In MMA, the big companies, you can get between 10K and more plus sponsorships. Other than that, a lot of guys and girls I know have full-time jobs and then do MMA. It’s a hard life. You have to take into consideration training and paying for your camp, strength and conditioning, food, physical therapy, all this stuff that adds up.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)