AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa was the latest guest on the Under The Ring program to discuss her epic rivalry with Doctor Britt Baker, one that Rosa compares to other great feuds like Austin vs. The Rock or Lita vs. Trish Stratus. She also adds how their brutal matchups pushed boundaries for women’s wrestling. Highlights can be found below.

Compares her rivalry with Baker to The Rock & Steve Austin or Trish Stratus & Lita:

“The rivalry that we had, it’s real. Now that I took the title from her, it’s not something that is going to end. It’s like The Rock and Stone Cold (Steve Austin), something similar, or Trish (Stratus) and Lita. Something of that sort. Something that is never going to end.”

Says they pushed the boundaries for female wrestling:

“Our matches were definitely more physical in terms of female wrestling. We pushed a lot of boundaries that I don’t think people were used to seeing women in the mainstream media, doing something of that sort, especially on the last one.”

