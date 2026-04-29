Thunder Rosa is open to raising the stakes in a major way.

If the circumstances are right.

The longtime AEW standout recently addressed the idea of competing in a high-risk hair vs. hair match, a stipulation that has been a staple of the pro wrestling industry for decades. With AEW having revisited the concept in recent memory, it appears Rosa wouldn’t be opposed to stepping into that spotlight herself.

Speaking with Simon Miller on Under The Mat (see video below), Rosa admitted she’d be willing to not only compete in such a bout, but even lose it, depending on the situation.

“Well, I mean, if the price is right, yeah,” Rosa said. “No, but I also think it’s something different.”

Rosa continued, “I’ve never done it. You know, I’ve done extreme matches. I’ve done cage matches. I’ve done… I don’t know. So many other matches.”

It’s a fresh challenge she hasn’t tackled yet.

Rosa has built a reputation for embracing physically demanding and unconventional match types throughout her career, making the idea of a hair vs. hair stipulation feel like a natural next step in pushing her limits inside the ring.

However, when it comes to a potential opponent for such a bout, Rosa kept things intentionally vague.

But intriguing.

“The person that I want to do it with,” she continued. “I can’t say her name.”

That tease alone is enough to get fans speculating.