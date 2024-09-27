Despite reports to the contrary, Thunder Rosa has not been medically cleared to return.

It was reported earlier this month that the former AEW Women’s Champion was suffering from a concussion, and would be on the sidelines recovering for a couple of weeks.

After last wrestling on August 31 for AEW Collision, Rosa was reportedly finally cleared to return to the ring, according to Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com.

In an update, Rosa herself is denying this report. She wrote the following via X:

STOP LYING ABOUT MY HEALTH. I’m NOT CLEARED AND WHEN I AM I WILL ANNOUNCE IT. I reserve the right to divulge my medical status.

If you need information ask me directly or my team….