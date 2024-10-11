Thunder Rosa has been cleared for in-ring action.

Back in August, Rosa suffered a concussion and has been out of action ever since.

Taking to the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, the former AEW Women’s Champion announced that she’s been cleared to return. She said,

“I want to thank the AEW medical [team] and everyone that was involved. I’m finally cleared. If you feel that you have a concussion, please go to your doctor. If you are an athlete, please let your coaches know that this is important.”

Prior to last week’s fifth anniversary of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan spoke with Q93 to discuss some of his favorite matches on AEW’s flagship show.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On some of his favorite matches: “I think Britt Baker was involved in one of the best matches ever on the show, the lights out no disqualification match in Jacksonville versus Thunder Rosa, that was a great match. So many great matches over the years, Kenny Omega versus PAC Ironman match, we’ve had Blood and Guts matches. Will Ospreay teaming with Kyle Fletcher versus The Young Bucks, that was one of the best tag team matches I can recall ever in any show on any promotion.”

On the Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson match from Winter Is Coming 2021: “The one-hour Hangman Page versus Bryan Danielson match, that was something really special.”