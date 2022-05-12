AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa recently appeared on the Women’s Wrestling Talk podcast, where La Mera Mera spoke about who she hopes to face inside of the ring in the future, which includes former WWE coach Sara Stock and AAA star Faby Apache, who she reveals is her son’s favorite wrestler. Highlights from the interview are below.

Would love to face Sara Stock:

“Another woman that was an inspiration to me before I became a wrestler, Sara Stock. She was a coach before and now she’s at work. She said that she was retiring, she’s back wrestling and so I’d love to have a match with her.”

Says her son’s favorite wrestler, Faby Apache, is also on the list:

“Faby Apache, I was supposed to wrestle her before and I was not able to. She’s one of the best in the world. She’s my son’s favorite wrestler. So I think he will get a heart attack if he sees me wrestling her. There are so many I can’t even mention but those are like the [main] ones. Sarah Sock is my number one, probably, because she’s just such a great athlete.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)