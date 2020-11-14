Yesterday, AEW announced that Serena Deeb would defend the NWA women’s championship against Thunder Rosa in a much anticipated title rematch. Rosa would later take to Twitter to hype the bout writing, “Y’all can say way whatever you want. The center stage is mine, the @nwa title is mine…. @SerenaDeeb be afraid, very afraid…. Because you are on my way.”

Britt Baker would later take a shot at Rosa on Twitter by stating, “Stop faking your own internet buzz and go back to wrestling exclusively on the internet. You aren’t half the star you think you are and you don’t have half the face for TV.”

Rosa would fire back with, “Interesting thing is…. I did more than others(you) with one minute promo in your company that you have done the whole year. Keep trolling cabrona because I have putazos for you too.”

