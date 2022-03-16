AEW superstar Thunder Rosa spoke with WrestleTalk to hype this evening’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite from her hometown of San Antonio, where Rosa will challenge Britt Baker for the AEW women’s championship inside of a steel cage. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she took her loss at Revolution hard:

“It was hard, defeat is definitely hard, like just coming back from that right? I tried my hardest, I fought my hardest, I did some stuff I had never done before because I wanted to capture that title. I have been on the chase for over two years and it started with Shida and now with Britt Baker. I had to step away on Monday and go to the beach because there were a lot of things I was thankful for but there was a lot of stuff I was like, okay I need to work harder on this.”

How excited she is that tonight’s match is inside a steel cage:

“And then the news came to me on Wednesday that it was going to be a cage match, okay, game is on. Then I started thinking, 1) The Freeman Coliseum was the first time I had my first ever MMA match so I know how it feels to be in a cage at that same place, 2) I know how it is to lose in my hometown at that place so at this point, I have nothing else to do but to win. There’s nothing else in my mind. I have to capture what belongs to me, what I have worked so hard for the last seven years, the thing that people told me I will never accomplish. And for that thing that people told me that I don’t have what it takes because I’m a carny, because I’m not a star, because I’m too worried about little things – like I said, I’m not afraid of anything at this point.”

Reflects on her one professional MMA fight inside a cage and how it pumps her up for tonight:

“I’ve been there, I’ve felt it, when they closed that cage in November 2019, they closed the cage, I never felt so close to God. Because there was two things that could happen, either I won or I lost really, really bad and almost you know, die trying. None of those two happened (laughs), it was by decision so there are no judges here, it’s definitive win so I’m really happy, I think I have the upper hand on this one.”