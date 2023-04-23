Another update on Thunder Rosa.

The AEW superstar and former women’s champion has been out of action since the fall of 2022 with a back injury, one that forced her to relinquish the title prior to her defense against Toni Storm at ALL OUT. Tony Khan recently said in an interview that he is excited for La Mera Mera to come back, but it seems now there is another setback.

According to Fightful Select, there is concern that Rosa may need back surgery, which would put her on the shelf even longer. It is not specified when she may have the operation, or if it is completely necessary.

