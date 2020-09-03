NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa recently spoke with Fightful Select and said she would love an opportunity to help run things on the production side of the company.

Rosa admitted that she needs to learn the video editing side of things a lot more, and has been taking steps to get more adept at that as of late. There are roles that apparently still need filled with Dave Lagana gone from the promotion.

Rosa has done some promoting of her own and worked on learning the production end of pro wrestling while with the WOW (Women of Wrestling) promotion.

Rosa, while signed to NWA, made her AEW debut on Dynamite last night, defeating Serena Deeb. She will challenge AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida at Saturday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view.

