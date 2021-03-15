NWA and AEW superstar Thunder Rosa recently spoke with Fightful to discuss a number of different topics, including her old Joshi Pro feud with Maki Itoh and how Itoh is filled with charisma. Highlights are below.

Revisits her feud with Maki Itoh back in Tokyo Joshi Pro:

“Two years ago, we had a little feud. You can go on Youtube and see the promo we had. There’s a lot of chemistry. That’s where I took the Tokyo Joshi Pro International Princess Championship from her hands. My favorite part is when she was crying for like two minutes after. We had a couple of cool moments, so she wasn’t a stranger for me. At Revolution we had a cool opener, so that was a lot of fun. I was like ‘what?’ (surprised that she was there).”

On a potential team-up down the line:

“She sings in Japanese and I’ll sing in English, but I’d dance better than her. Just don’t tell her, though. She’s very popular in America. I remember three years ago when she came to New York, I knew who she was, and she’s something else on Twitter. I started to know her and the things she used to do, and I thought she brought something completely different from the business. I met her and saw what she does. She’s very charismatic. Charisma sells a lot more than great matches. I know great wrestlers with zero charisma, and can’t sell tickets. She can sell tickets. She got people talking, she gets people pissed.”