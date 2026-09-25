Thunder Rosa has looked back on her viral 2018 training session with Mia Khalifa.

The clip, which featured Rosa chopping and training with the influencer and former adult film star, quickly spread online at the time and continues to resurface years later.

Speaking with The Normies, Rosa explained how the crossover came together after Khalifa had publicly criticized professional wrestling.

“We were running a show in Austin, and she started talking all this crap about professional wrestling,” Rosa said. “I hit up her manager and was like, ‘Would she be interested in learning and being on the show?’ She was like, ‘Yeah, absolutely.’”

Rosa said Khalifa then visited the wrestling school, took part in the video and also attended the independent event.

“She came to the school and we did the little video. She also came to the show and sold like 40 tickets for me. Mia, you are good in my book.”

Rosa added that Khalifa made a positive impression on everyone involved with the show.

“It was really fun. She was super awesome with everyone. She brought all her friends and they helped on the independent show.”

Despite taking place eight years ago, Rosa said the footage continues to find a new audience on a regular basis.

“That video goes viral like four times a year.”

Rosa is scheduled to return to action on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, teaming with Hyan against Britt Baker and Persephone.