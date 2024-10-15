Thunder Rosa is sporting gold once again.

But not All Elite Wrestling gold.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion made her return to the ring after gaining medical clearance recently, as she turned up at the Riot Cabaret Thunder Road show on Tuesday, October 15.

At the show, Rosa won the Riot Cabaret Women’s Championship, beating Nina Samuels in the headline bout of the evening.

The win marked Rosa’s in-ring return for her first match since August after being on the sidelines due to a concussion.

thunder rosa has made her entrance at @RiotCabaret !! pic.twitter.com/QdeS4DOR0y — charlie (@chx_rliex) October 15, 2024

MAIN EVENT TIME NINA SAMUELS VS THUNDER ROSA RIOT CABARET WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP! https://t.co/RLPm4UVFsA pic.twitter.com/pVZPXIUjeG — GrappleTheory (@GrappleTheory) October 15, 2024