Tonight’s GCW “The Wrld On GCW” pay-per-view kickoff show opened with a battle royal matchup featuring a number of different GCW regulars, as well as a surprise entrant.

That surprise was AEW superstar and former NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa, who received a huge pop from the live crowd in the sold-out Hammerstein Ballroom. FITE TV, which is broadcasting the special event, shared the following clip of Rosa’s entrance.

Stay tuned for more news coming out of tonight’s show.