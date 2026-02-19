Thunder Rosa is back.

And she’s wasting no time making her intentions clear.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion resurfaced on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, appearing in a backstage segment alongside Kris Statlander. Rosa, who had been absent since AEW All In: Texas in 2025, announced that she is officially cleared for in-ring competition and has her sights set on Thekla.

Her return comes as Statlander is headed to the sidelines.

AEW confirmed during the broadcast that Statlander is not medically cleared to compete for the next couple of weeks following her strap match loss to Thekla, where she also dropped the AEW Women’s Championship.

Statlander made it clear she isn’t looking for a wrestling match.

She wants a fight.

That’s when Rosa stepped in, revealing she’s ready to go and issuing a direct challenge to Thekla. Before the segment wrapped, Statlander cautioned Rosa to watch her back.

There’s no word yet on when Statlander will return to action, but Rosa’s comeback has immediately shaken up the title picture.

