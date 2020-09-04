NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa is not finished with MMA, and still has some fights to work in the future.

Rosa recently told Fightful Select that she’s still under contract for three more fights.

We noted before that Rosa turned down a WWE referee tryout last year because it would have interfered with her MMA training. She ended up losing her MMA debut back on November 8, for the Combate Americas promotion at their event in San Antonio, TX. She lost to Nadine Mandiau that night, by decision in the third round.

Rosa also said that since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she’s been focused on her MMA training and hasn’t done a lot of pro wrestling training.

As noted, Rosa will challenge AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida at Saturday’s AEW All Out event. She won her AEW in-ring debut earlier this week on Dynamite, over the debuting Serena Deeb.

