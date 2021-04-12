According to Fightful, NWA superstar and consistent AEW competitor Thunder Rosa recently filed to trademark “Mission Pro Wrestling” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, which is the all-female women’s promotion that Rosa owns. The former women’s champion put in the filing on April 7th under her real name, Melissa Cervantes.

Rosa has said in past interviews that she plans on making Mission Pro Wrestling one of her main focuses, as well as rock the pro-wrestling world when she enters free agency in 2022.

Full details on the trademark can be found below.