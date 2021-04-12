According to Fightful, NWA superstar and consistent AEW competitor Thunder Rosa recently filed to trademark “Mission Pro Wrestling” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, which is the all-female women’s promotion that Rosa owns. The former women’s champion put in the filing on April 7th under her real name, Melissa Cervantes.
Rosa has said in past interviews that she plans on making Mission Pro Wrestling one of her main focuses, as well as rock the pro-wrestling world when she enters free agency in 2022.
Full details on the trademark can be found below.
IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20190900. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20190900
IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestlers and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestlers and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 20190900. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20190900