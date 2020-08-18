Thunder Rosa On If She Plans On Challenging Hikaru Shida In AEW, Talks Success In NWA and Lucha Underground

NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa was a recent guest on the Shining Wizards Wrestling podcast to discuss Hikaru Shida’s open challenge in AEW, as well as her successes in NWA and Lucha Underground. Highlights are below.

On possibly answering Hikaru Shida’s open challenge in AEW:

They know where I live. They know my number. They can find me on my social media. Shida knows. Everybody knows. The fans are asking for it. I don’t know if the AEW women’s division is ready for me, honestly. To be 100% honest with you. I’m going to ask you this question, do you think they’re ready for me? Honestly…In all honesty? If that ever happened, man, …it would be, you know, kind of what you guys saw with Allison Kaye. You know, magic. I’m ready. I’m ready for anybody.

On her success in NWA:

It was about damn time. I mean, seriously. I have shown over and over and over for years and years and years that I’m one of the top athletes in the business. And somebody saw the potential that I have, and were like, you know what, we can work with you. Yes, you’re a work in progress. They saw that I have talent and saw that I have potential. The same thing happened to me when I went to Lucha Underground and they saw me as Cobra Moon. They told me I had “It” but it didn’t translate the way it translated with Thunder Rosa, ya know? Because people are more acquainted with me and when they told me that this was going to happen, for me, it was just like… it was about damn time. And it couldn’t happen at a better time when I was training for my first MMA fight, which of course… ya know, I didn’t get the result that I wanted because, again, I had a really big schedule wrestling, but I did my best and I showed that I’m fearless and I wasn’t afraid of facing anybody. I think it was just time and that right there made me work even harder. Like every time I defended the championship because if I’m going to lose it, it has to be somebody better than I am. I don’t think right now that my opponents are better than I am.

On her time in Lucha Underground: