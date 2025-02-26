As noted, there are those who are of the opinion that Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford went into business for themselves during an awkward moment on the February 19 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and Max.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa, who along with Kris Statlander, was also in the ring and part of the moment, spoke out about the subject.

“First and foremost, safety has always been my priority at everything that I do at AEW,” Rosa said. “Sometimes, I sacrifice my safety for other people because I have to make sure everybody is safe because of previous situations. For me, safety is always number one. Last week definitely showed me a lot in terms of how much people care for Thunder Rosa. I want to thank everybody that reached out to me last week. The respect and love means the world to me. There have been a few people in particular whose words truly helped me. I really do want to say, genuinely, thank you. There are a lot of people from AEW and different places. I want to say thank you. You guys saw what happened. From that, I have learned so much. The takeaways I have as a performer are always ask questions. Be sure of what you’re doing in the segment. The segment didn’t go the way we wanted to, and it showed. I love what I do and I love my job. I now focus on doing things the right way to have a good product and make AEW better. I have sacrificed my health and I’ve bled for this company. I will continue to push myself because I want to give the fans the best possible product for those who depend on me and who are in the ring with me. I’m not perfect and I will always strive to be better to make the place that I work a better place and a positive place to work.”

Rosa continued, “A lot of times, people don’t understand what’s happening. Things happen. This, for me, the biggest takeaway is you always have to ask questions and be prepared, no matter if you’re a vet or a young athlete. Always ask questions to your producers in terms of what you’re supposed to be doing and what’s the story. It’s important for our business. If you love this business and what we do, that’s something we have to do. I include myself on this. I’m extremely thankful for the feedback and advice I received from many veterans and people in the business. They are showing me respect to show me the right way and show me what I can do in situations like this. It’s beautiful. It includes people from my job and all over that care for me and what we do on TV.”

When asked if there was any drama coming out of the awkward segment, Rosa claimed that there was not.

“There is no drama,” she insisted. “We were all talking before the show and praising each other. We’re trying to be as positive as possible. I enjoy coming to work and I’m not the only one. Statlander was so supportive and nice. We were all going over stuff and receiving feedback. It was all positive. There is nobody trying to kill each other and stuff. There is no point. How are we going to grow if we’re fighting? Mistakes are made. It happened. We have to grow, we talked, and it was fine.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the Mick Foley interview above quote.)