After finally returning following a long absence, Thunder Rosa is back on the shelf temporarily.

The former AEW Women’s Champion appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio this week and confirmed that she is going to be out of actions for “a couple weeks” recovering from a concussion she recently suffered.

“If you feel like you have a concussion, make sure you stop,” Rosa said. “Don’t get in there.”

Rosa continued, “It’s not worth it. I can tell you, I’m right now, I’m suffering a concussion, so I’m gonna be out for a little bit, for a couple weeks.”

Check out the complete interview at SiriusXM.com.

