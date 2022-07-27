AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa spoke with Digital Spy to hype this evening’s Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite, where La Mera Mera defends her title against Miyu Yamashita, who recently defeated Rosa in Japan to earn this opportunity. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Praises Miyu Yamashita:

“She’s one of the most talented women I’ve been in the ring with. She’s magic, she’s just this firecracker. You can see her being quiet and like, cute, but there’s nothing cute and quiet about her. She’s very methodical and I love her style. It’s different, it’s very in your face. She’s very good, very technical, and I thoroughly enjoy wrestling her and this one – I know because of what we did last time – is going to be excellent.”

Why she believes the TJPW relationship is important for the AEW women’s divsion:

“[The TJPW relationship] is important for the women’s division because they bring another style of wrestling that you don’t necessarily get here. The psychology is different, the way they do things is different. For me, selfishly, it’s really good because I love working Joshi style. That’s how I was brought up pretty much, with the Joshi style, so I’m pretty acquainted with it. So I enjoy it and I hope that we continue with this relationship in the future.”