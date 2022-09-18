Thunder Rosa has uploaded a new vlog to YouTube, giving an update on the back injury that forced her to step away from AEW.

Rosa is still the AEW Women’s Champion, but is unable to wrestle. Toni Storm is the interim champion after winning the title at All Out. Here are highlights:

Getting treatment for the injury:

“Hello everyone, sorry I’ve been gone. I just came back from my little break. I’m here at the South Texas Spine & Joint Institute with Dr. Kaiser. He is the one who helped me out, find out that I had a back injury. I’ll be coming here pretty often. I’ve been treated by him for over four years so he knows me very well. […] So I just had my first treatment. It’s gonna be six weeks, just to start. I’m going to be here four times a week.”

How her back feels:

“I’ve been up and about all day, since like eight in the morning. I’m doing my first physical therapy session today. This is after six weeks of being injured. Not traveling has actually made a huge difference.”

Quotes via Fightful