AEW star and former NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa was a recent guest on Highspots Sign It Live to discuss a number of topics related to the industry, which included an update on Rosa’s Mission Pro Wrestling organization.

Rosa states that due to some unforeseen circumstances the promotion had to take a back seat, but there is a plan to return to the road in 2022. She says, “They were a lot of fun. Unfortunately, there was some issues with the organizers and we have to stop for now, but we’re probably going to start going back on the road again in 2022.”

Rosa is one of the many female competitors who will be competing in a tournament to determine the first ever TBS women’s champion. You can check out her full interview here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)