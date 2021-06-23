Thunder Rosa did an interview with Fightful to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, she looked back on her time in Lucha Underground on the EL Rey Network. Here is what she had to say:

“That was my first experience on TV. I was not trained in Lucha Libre, so I had to learn as I was going. That’s why guys, sorry if you’re watching on Netflix or Tubi or whatever, my matches sucked. I cringe. I was not confident. I think it was because I was still developing the character. It was very challenging. Learning a new style of wrestling, talking to all these veterans, and not feeling like I belong there because I was so young, and so green. It was culture shock, completely, which I had to learn real quick, that the reason I was there was I had the ‘It Factor’, and somebody saw it, and I have to accept that. When I did that, I started getting more comfortable, and Cobra Moon actually got over, especially with the storylines that I had.”