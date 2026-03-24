Thunder Rosa has been around All Elite Wrestling since the early days.

During an appearance this week on Real 92.3 LA for an in-depth interview, the former AEW Women’s World Champion reflected on the early days of AEW.

“For the longest (time) we were the alternative,” Rosa said. “We’re no longer the alternative we’re here we’re here we’ve been here for six years and the stuff that we have been able to accomplish, and I am very proud and I’ve always been very proud of this. I was part of like one of the biggest changes in mainstream wrestling was having one of the most compelling and brutal matches that people in mainstream media have seen, and this happened during the pandemic in front of no people or just our peers.”

Rosa then reflected on her memorable rivalry with Dr. Britt Baker, and their infamously bloody Lights Out match.

“It was a lights out match,” she continued. “It was between Britt Baker, Dr. Britt Baker and me, and we won the match of the year during that year, which is a huge deal for professional wrestlers. It was the first time that they saw two women bleed on TV and we had an extreme match. There was ladders, chairs, thumbtacks, you name it. It was brutal, and I remember the time that that happened, I wasn’t even signed for the company. I was working for NWA. So I was a lone person there. So I remember Britt was telling me like,’ we’re going to make sure that this goes great and we don’t mess up or whatever.’ She said something else, and I’m just thinking like, ‘girl, I know you’re doing it for the clout.’ I’m doing it because people don’t understand that this is not only gonna change my life, but this is gonna change a lot of morenitas and brown people’s lives.”

Also during the interview, Thunder Rosa revealed turning down a past offer from WWE.