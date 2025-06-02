Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker share a storied history in AEW, defined by brutal battles, spilled blood, and title victories that forever link their legacies.

Now, Rosa is aiming to escalate their rivalry with a bold new proposition.

“I threw a challenge, just a little challenge, hair vs. hair against my nemesis Britt Baker,” Rosa revealed in her latest YouTube vlog (see below). “The reason why I’m doing it is, one, I know there is money on the table. Two, she’s bonded by blood with me.”

Rosa continued, “She cannot get rid of my name, no matter what happens [laughs]. Ever. That gives me a lot of pleasure.”

As for Baker, she has been absent from in-ring competition since November 2024, and there’s currently no word on when she might return to AEW television.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)